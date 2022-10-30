scorecardresearch
Three men rob SUV at gunpoint on NH-8

On Saturday at 5.19 am, Delhi Cantt police station received information regarding carjacking from National Highway-8, near Jharera Village, police said.

Men in red and black can be seen brandishing gun and white SUV parked behind them (Screengrab of video shared by news agency ANI)

Three assailants held a 35-year-old man at gunpoint and made off with a white SUV he was driving in the early hours of Saturday on National Highway-8. Police said the incident took place when the man, a driver, was coming back from IGI Airport and going towards Meerut.

According to police, a PCR call was made about the incident at 5.19 am on Saturday. “The call was made from NH-8 near Jharera village and was received by staff at Delhi Cantt police station. The complainant, Rahul, told us that three unknown persons came on a bike. While he was going towards a shop, they stopped him and robbed the Toyota Fortuner at gunpoint,” said DCP (Southwest) Manoj C.

In a purported video of the incident that went viral on social media, three men are seen on a bike parked on the side of the road. The white SUV comes to the same spot after some time and the driver steps out. The men are then seen threatening the driver with a pistol. They try snatching the car keys from him, but he resists. One of the accused then corners the victim and takes the keys from him. His associates jump in the car, and they all flee as the victim and others watch.

No arrests have been made yet in the case. A senior police officer said the motive behind the incident is also not clear. “As per our information, Rahul is the driver and had dropped the car owner’s relatives at the airport on Saturday. When he was returning, the accused targeted him. We are not sure if this is a carjacking incident or if the accused and the car owner are known to each other. We are investigating the matter.”

Police registered a case under IPC section 397 (robbery with an attempt to cause death/hurt) against unknown persons.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 08:46:55 pm
