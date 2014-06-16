Car crushes beat constable in West Delhi, 2 juveniles among 3 detained

Constable Mana Ram

By: Sarah Hafeez and Ananya Bhardwaj

A 26-year-old man was arrested and two juveniles were apprehended after they ran over an on-duty constable of the Traffic police in West Delhi.

Police said incident was reported on Saturday evening near the Zakhira flyover in West Delhi, where constable Mana Ram (25) was posted. According to police, the driver, identified as Raman Kant, ran over Ram after the constable stopped him ahead of the flyover.

Police said the flyover is closed for heavy vehicles and and four wheelers between 5 pm and 9 pm

According to police, Kant tried to speed away when Ram flagged him down. In an effort to stop him, Ram climb on to the car’s bonnet.

Police said Kant reportedly drove for 150 metres, before the constable was thrown off the bonnet and came under the wheels.

“Ram stopped Kant, who was driving a white Ritz, and told him to take the road on the left. When Kant refused to follow the order, the two got into an argument. Eventually Kant, who remained adamant about taking the flyover, tried to drive away,” a senior police officer said.

Police said Ram stood in front of the car to block it. “Instead of slowing down, Kant reversed and accelerated towards Ram,” a police officer said.

According to police, Ram then jumped on to the car’s bonnet, thinking the driver would stop. But Kant kept driving. He accelerated while Ram held on to the wipers of the car.

“To push Ram off the bonnet, Kant started to drive zig-zag, but Ram kept his balance. After dragging him in that way for over 150 metres, Kant brought the car to a sudden halt and Ram fell off. Kant then reversed the car and ran over Ram, crushing him under the car’s rear wheels before driving off,” a police officer said.

“Ram sustained severe head injuries after he fell off the car. He was rushed to MGS hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” the officer said.

Workers at the Ashoka Park petrol pump, auto-rickshaw drivers and rickshaw pullers — who were at the spot — tried to chase Kant’s car. “Kant was driving very fast. Several people in the area tried to block him, but they couldn’t. In his bid to drive away, Kant even rammed an auto-rickshaw there and damaged it,” the police officer said.

According to police, Kant abandoned the car 500 metres from flyover and the three occupants of the car fled to Uttam Nagar, where they were apprehended, police said.

“We used the registration number of the car to trace the owner. The owner, who had hired Kant, gave us information which helped us find him,” an officer said.

Police have registered a case at Moti Nagar police station under IPC Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 302 (murder) and under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

