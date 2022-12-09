Car rams into barricades during police drive in Gurgaon, two cops injured

A head constable and a home guard official suffered injuries after a man allegedly rammed his car into barricades and escaped while police officials were towing away the vehicle during a drive to check drunken driving violations in Gurgaon Thursday night. Some foreign nationals pushed the police staff and helped the accused escape, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.15 pm when a five-member police team was stationed at a barricade in Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna. A case was registered on the complaint of an assistant sub-inspector who was stationed at the spot.

The police said a speeding sedan coming from the bus stand side was signalled to stop at the barricade. “Two men and four women were seated in the car. The driver could not produce the car’s registration certificate (RC) and his driving license. A photo of the RC found on his phone showed that the car was registered in the name of a Delhi resident and the registration expired earlier this year. Since the driver could not produce the relevant documents, a challan was issued and the driver was asked to hand over the car keys but suddenly he and his associate ran away,” said ASI Naresh in the FIR.

The police said they called for a hydra crane to impound the car and take it to the police station. “As the car was being towed, the accused car driver and four or five foreign nationals returned to the spot on two motorcycles and started hurling abuses at the police staff. They manhandled and shoved the police officials. One of them used the car keys, got behind the wheel and drove away after ramming into the barricades,” the FIR said.

The police said home guard official Ravinder and head constable Joginder suffered injuries as the barricades put up by the police at the junction fell.

A police officer said, “A case has been registered and a probe initiated. The main accused is a resident of Sohna. A preliminary probe has found that some Nigerian nationals had helped the accused in escaping. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused.”

The FIR was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at the City Sohna police station.