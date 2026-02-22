CAQM revises PM standards: 17 categories of industries to comply with stricter pollution norms by Oct

CAQM tightens PM emission norms for 17 industry categories in Delhi-NCR, mandates compliance with 50 mg/Nm³ standard by October. (File image)

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) – the pollution watchdog for Delhi-NCR – has tightened particulate matter (PM) emission norms for 17 categories of industries, directing polluting units to comply with a revised emission standard of 50 mg/Nm³ by October.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The stricter norm will apply to highly-polluting industries, medium and large industries, food processing, textile and metal sector units operating boilers, thermic fluid heaters and furnaces.

The revised standards will be implemented in phases — large and medium industries from August 1, and remaining industries from October 1.

At present, many industrial units in NCR are required to meet a PM emission standard of 80 mg/Nm³, with an advisory target of 50 mg/Nm³. The latest direction makes the 50 mg/Nm³ limit mandatory.