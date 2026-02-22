CAQM revises PM standards: 17 categories of industries to comply with stricter pollution norms by Oct

The stricter norm will apply to highly-polluting industries, medium and large industries, food processing, textile and metal sector units operating boilers, thermic fluid heaters and furnaces.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 22, 2026 09:39 AM IST
pollution (CAQM tightens PM emission norms for 17 industry categories in Delhi-NCR, mandates compliance with 50 mg/Nm³ standard by October. (File image)
The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) – the pollution watchdog for Delhi-NCR – has tightened particulate matter (PM) emission norms for 17 categories of industries, directing polluting units to comply with a revised emission standard of 50 mg/Nm³ by October.

The revised standards will be implemented in phases — large and medium industries from August 1, and remaining industries from October 1.

At present, many industrial units in NCR are required to meet a PM emission standard of 80 mg/Nm³, with an advisory target of 50 mg/Nm³. The latest direction makes the 50 mg/Nm³ limit mandatory.

Friday’s direction follows recommendations made by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), based on a technical study conducted by Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, which evaluated emission control technologies, feasibility and costs for targeted industrial sectors.

According to CAQM, industrial stack emissions, which are a significant contributor to particulate pollution in NCR, also lead to secondary particulate formation, adversely impacting ambient air quality and public health. It said the revised norm was “technically achievable and environmentally necessary” and help reduce emissions substantially.

The CPCB’s technical committee has recommended installation or upgradation of air pollution control devices, including bag filters, wet scrubbers and electrostatic precipitators, through vendors empanelled with the National Productivity Council, to enable industries to meet the new standards.

Noting that gas-based boilers and furnaces are already expected to meet emission levels below 50 mg/Nm³, the CAQM said the revised norms would not apply to units that already have stricter standards in place, such as thermal power plants or waste-to-energy plants.’

Governments in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, along with their respective pollution control bodies, have been directed to publicise the order and ensure compliance.

According to CAQM, the revised norm “will reduce the emissions from industries significantly and will contribute to abatement of air pollution from industrial emissions,” benefiting populations living near industrial clusters and improving overall regional air quality.

