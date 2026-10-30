Environment Minister reviews CAQM’s new digital nerve centre to track air pollution

In a bid to leverage data, real-time tracking and monitoring of air pollution compliance in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and coordination enforcement, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has developed a new Integrated Command and Control Centre (I3C) named PAVAN (Platform for Air Quality Vigilance and Analytics for NCR) in New Delhi.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav reviewed the platform’s technological framework, operational readiness on Friday and was given a live demonstration of its functioning by CAQM officials.

This is the second such I3C based in New Delhi, after the one operationalised by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).