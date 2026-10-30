Environment Minister reviews CAQM’s new digital nerve centre to track air pollution

In a bid to leverage data, real-time tracking and monitoring of air pollution compliance in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and coordination enforcement, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has developed a new Integrated Command and Control Centre (I3C) named PAVAN (Platform for Air Quality Vigilance and Analytics for NCR) in New Delhi.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav reviewed the platform’s technological framework, operational readiness on Friday and was given a live demonstration of its functioning by CAQM officials.
This is the second such I3C based in New Delhi, after the one operationalised by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).
PAVAN-I3C integrates over 30 application programming interfaces and data streams, which allows smooth exchange of data. This includes data on air quality, emissions, meteorological, satellite, camera, mobility, complaint and compliance data from multiple agencies, according to a note on the platform issued by CAQM. It has also integrated data from 111 continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations, 2,300 industries, 3,200 active construction sites and traffic hotspot data.
“I firmly believe that the challenge of air quality is a significant one, and we are continuously working toward finding solutions. The I3C is a major step in this direction, specifically in terms of detecting problems, analyzing them, and prompting action,” Yadav said during a media briefing after the review.
He added, “The operating principle is detect, analyse, act. The PAVAN-I3C brings every data stream that matters onto a single screen, so that a farm fire, a polluting stack or an uncovered construction site is seen, flagged and acted upon in real time.”
Twelve different modules or areas can be monitored at the integrated command and control centre, including some in real-time. These areas are – Ambient air quality, crop residue burning, construction and demolition, weather and meteorology, landfill management, vehicular pollution, citizen grievances, mechanical road sweeping machines, industrial emissions, brick kiln monitoring, industrial emissions and action plans of the Delhi-NCR states and Punjab.