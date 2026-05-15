CAQM orders phasing out of CNG/diesel three-wheelers, transition to electric in NCR

It is also for the first time that paddy stubble burning will be officially monitored on ground. (File Photo)

From mandating electric three-wheelers to restricting fuel for polluting vehicles, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday issued a set of directions aimed at tackling key sources of air pollution across the NCR.

At its 28th full Commission meeting, the panel decided to allow only electric three-wheelers (L5 category) — both passenger and goods — to be registered in a phased manner. The rollout will begin in Delhi from January 1, 2027, extend to high vehicle-density districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar from January 1, 2028, and cover the remaining NCR districts from January 1, 2029.

The Commission also directed to restrict the sale of fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) across the NCR from October 1 this year, tightening enforcement against polluting vehicles.