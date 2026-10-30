Construction ban across Delhi-NCR from Nov 5; WFH curbs on the cards

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Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction will be banned across the National Capital Region from November 5 to 20, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday, as the region enters what he called its “peak time” for air pollution. A work-from-home order is also being considered, officials said.
Yadav said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) would issue an order to this effect later in the day. Projects of “national importance” will be exempt.
“CAQM will issue an order today that, from Nov 5-20 there will be a ban on construction and demolition in NCR,” Yadav said.
The curbs come ahead of a separate ban on construction and demolition in Delhi that takes effect on November 1 and runs until January 31, part of a wider set of measures against air pollution.
CAQM is also expected to issue directions on work from home for five High Vehicle Density districts: Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.
These strict measures, for a limited duration, will coincide with a period when paddy stubble burning events are usually at their peak and the Diwali festival period.
These strict measures, for a limited duration, will coincide with a period when paddy stubble burning events are usually at their peak and the Diwali festival period.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has already imposed GRAP Stage I in the National Capital, in which authorities are directed to strengthen dust-mitigation measures and enforce existing rules governing construction and demolition activities, waste management and other pollution sources.
The schedule also includes measures concerning vehicle emissions, diesel generator sets, public transport, industrial emissions and the use of coal and firewood in tandoors.
These measures continue when higher GRAP stages are activated, subject to the applicable schedule.