Construction ban across Delhi-NCR from Nov 5; WFH curbs on the cards

Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction will be banned across the National Capital Region from November 5 to 20, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday, as the region enters what he called its “peak time” for air pollution. A work-from-home order is also being considered, officials said.

Yadav said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) would issue an order to this effect later in the day. Projects of “national importance” will be exempt.

“CAQM will issue an order today that, from Nov 5-20 there will be a ban on construction and demolition in NCR,” Yadav said.

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The curbs come ahead of a separate ban on construction and demolition in Delhi that takes effect on November 1 and runs until January 31, part of a wider set of measures against air pollution.