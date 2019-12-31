Capital’s green cover increased by 19 sq km in 2 years: Report

Ishwar Singh, the principal chief conservator of forests in Delhi, said, “It’s a substantial increase in the city’s green cover and the credit goes to greening agencies and people of the city…” Ishwar Singh, the principal chief conservator of forests in Delhi, said, “It’s a substantial increase in the city’s green cover and the credit goes to greening agencies and people of the city…”

Green cover in the capital increased by over 19 square kilometers between 2017 and 2019 to become 21.88% of the capital’s geographical area, according to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) released Monday.

Forest cover in Delhi has increased by 3.03 sq km since the previous assessment in 2017 and tree cover has increased by 16 sq km, as per the report by the Forest Survey of India. Forest cover in the city has increased to 195.44 sq km, or 13.18%, from 192.41 in 2017.

