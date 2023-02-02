Capital’s forest cover reducing drastically, leave something for future generations: Delhi HC

While hearing a 2015 suo motu public interest litigation on Wednesday pertaining to air pollution in the national capital the Delhi High Court underscored that the city’s forest cover was reducing “drastically”.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, to personally look into the case stating that “injustice was being done to nature”.

The HC said, “This is again a case where it has been brought to our notice that the forest cover in Delhi is reducing drastically. Buildings are being constructed in the Central Ridge, Asola; encroachments are not being removed. We wanted to know whether the matter, which is pending in the Supreme Court, is taking care of forest cover in Delhi?”

Bhati said that the report, in the matter before the SC, will apply to the whole country and is not specific to any state, even though the matter arose out of West Bengal. “There has been no hearing in the matter for some time”, she said.

Requesting Bhati to look into the matter, the bench said, “Delhi is losing forest cover like anything. We are keeping the matter after four weeks. The learned amicus has done a great job, and he has brought all minute details to our notice. We feel that injustice is being done to nature. We should leave something for generations to come,” the HC said. The HC asked the authorities to explain the reason for defiance of its earlier orders passed in the matter, listing it for hearing on March 13. The HC has also asked the Centre, the Delhi government, the forest department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to explain in an affidavit how a multi-storeyed building in the Ridge area got permission for the construction of flats.

Senior advocate Kailash Vasdev, the amicus curiae appointed in the matter, drew the court’s attention to certain aerial photographs of Delhi showing the reduced forest cover. Referring to the photographs, Vasdev indicated that Asola wildlife sanctuary, the area around the President’s house and the Central Ridge have encroachments.

Vasdev said that permission should not have been given to construct buildings in areas that were protected. He referred to an advertisement regarding the sale of flats in Chattarpur, and said, “It is under the Ridge; you can’t build… there is a prohibition”.

“I think a notice should be issued to MCD to explain this. This whole area used to be a forest area…,” Vasdev added.

“… Now we have district parks that are actually classified in the category of forests. Please see what’s being done along river Yamuna, these are all total illegal colonies which have come up. They are saying 20% green cover is still there. Please show me where… If this is how this is going to be developed, then there will be nothing which we will give to our future generations except pollution, infection and illness,” Vasdev argued.

He submitted that if the Delhi government has identified areas, which are in forests, then they should be cleaned out of encroachments. “If you have jhuggi jhopri colonies, please have them cleaned. You can’t take protection under court orders for an illegal act. Please call upon the government… please clean these areas. I’m saying so on the analysis of all records available,” he said.

Vasdev submitted data from 1992 to 2015 to argue that Aravallis are being systematically shaved. “If you are going to permit this to happen by taking protection under acts and resettlement of slums, it is going to be an impossible action,” he said.

The Supreme Court, in a separate matter, had set up a seven-member expert committee to assess the value of trees cut for development projects on non-forest land. The committee in its January 2022 report recommended setting up of tree conservation authority at state and local levels for overseeing compensatory afforestation, and to act as custodians of public-owned trees on non-forest land.

The committee was constituted by the top court in a plea filed by Association for Protection of Democratic Rights against felling of primitive trees for construction of five road over bridges as part of a road widening project of the West Bengal government, wherein over 300 trees were chopped.