Capital’s EIA body reconstituted

Delhi’s State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) have been reconstituted, the Delhi government said Wednesday. The SEIAA has three members while the SEAC has 13 members, and they have been reconstituted for a three-year term.

Sarvagya Kumar Srivastava, who was earlier with the Public Works Department, has been appointed the Chairman of SEIAA. The Special Secretary of the Environment Department will be the member secretary.

“Category ‘B’ (large projects) projects requiring environmental clearance will not have to wait for the central government’s approval and approval will now be given in a fast-tracked manner by the Delhi government itself. As much as fast tracking will be a sought-after solution, we will also make the system more robust and transparent. Environment protection is one of the prime responsibilities of the Delhi government and we will not compromise upon it,” said Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai. Delhi government had sent its proposal for reconstitution of SEIAA/SEAC, and names of experts, to the central government in 2020.