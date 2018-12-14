Capital will get 1.4 lakh CCTVs in a year: Police to Delhi HC

The installation of over 1.4 lakh CCTVs in the capital, under a project approved by the Delhi government in September, will take at least a year, the Delhi High Court was informed Thursday.

This information was placed before a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, who raised concern over the issue saying that despite directions to install CCTVs in areas considered unsafe for women and children, nothing has been done so far.

Standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and additional standing counsel (criminal) Rajesh Mahajan, appearing for the Delhi Police, submitted that the entire city will have 1.4 lakh CCTVs in a year as part of the project, under which over 2,000 cameras will be installed in each Assembly constituency.

Advocate Meera Bhatia, however, contended that police is silent on the project.

The bench directed the government to place before it the timeline and manner in which CCTV cameras will be installed across the capital by December 20, the next date of hearing.

Mehra informed court that cameras have been installed and are functional in 91 of its stations. In 54 police stations, CCTVs would be installed by December 15, while in the remaining 57 police stations and 53 police posts, work would be completed by January 15, the court was told. The bench then asked the Delhi Police commissioner to ensure the timelines are adhered to.

The red-flagged areas have already been identified after police conducted a first-of-its-kind ‘crime-mapping’ exercise, particularly for crimes against women.

The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it after the December 16, 2012, gangrape of a woman in a moving bus.

It was also hearing pleas by advocate Bhatia, who raised concerns over safety of women in the city, and by social activist Ajay Gautam, who had alleged that there have been many deaths inside police stations in the city this year.