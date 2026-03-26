“Capital will be Rs 1 lakh crore in debt in next five years”, alleges AAP amid Budget discussion in Delhi Assembly

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A day after the 2026-27 Delhi Budget was announced, AAP leaders in the Delhi Assembly slammed the ruling BJP over alleged fiscal mismanagement and rising debt. Meanwhile, Education Minister Ashish Sood in the Assembly stressed that the Budget focuses on stability by spending on capital expenditure.
AAP’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the government had overstated its Budget size last year and financed a significant portion through borrowings. He said while a Rs 1 lakh crore Budget was projected, total receipts stood at about Rs 81,545 crore, leaving a gap of around Rs 19,000 crore.
According to Bharadwaj, the government borrowed about Rs 16,700 crore from the market and Rs 2,500 crore from the Centre, taking total borrowings to nearly Rs 20,000 crore.
Bharadwaj said the government has again presented a budget of Rs 1.3 lakh crore, warning that it could add about Rs 23,000 crore to Delhi’s debt next year. He said that if this trend continues, the city could be left with around Rs 1 lakh crore in debt over five years. “This is like the saying: khaya piya kuch nahin aur gilaas toda barah aana (spent nothing, yet incurred needless loss),” he said.
Defending the Budget, Sood said, “The Municipal Corporation elections are scheduled for the coming year. Had the government so desired, it could have unleashed a flurry of populist announcements — proposals to make the Metro free, declarations of house tax waivers — much as previous governments have consistently done. However, this government chose not to take the easy path,” he said, adding that the government chose administrative reforms, stability and continuity.
The Minister highlighted that capital expenditure has risen to over Rs 32,000 crore, and said this would strengthen public assets such as schools, hospitals and transport while also generating employment.
To bolster his case, Sood also pointed to rising tax revenues – from Rs 55,000 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 68,700 crore in 2025-26 – and a reduction in the Capital’s debt from Rs 40,323 crore to Rs 23,557 crore. He said inflation had declined steadily, providing relief to residents of Delhi.
“A provision of Rs 9,000 crore has been made to strengthen water and sewage systems. In the transport sector, the expansion of electric vehicles (EV) buses to combat pollution, along with the provision of free bus services for women, will continue. Initiatives such as the ‘Rani Haat’ scheme and the distribution of bicycles to female students have been undertaken for the cause of women’s empowerment,” Sood said.
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