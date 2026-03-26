“Capital will be Rs 1 lakh crore in debt in next five years”, alleges AAP amid Budget discussion in Delhi Assembly

Bharadwaj said the government has again presented a budget of Rs 1.3 lakh crore, warning that it could add about Rs 23,000 crore to Delhi’s debt next year. He said that if this trend continues, the city could be left with around Rs 1 lakh crore in debt over five years. “This is like the saying: khaya piya kuch nahin aur gilaas toda barah aana (spent nothing, yet incurred needless loss),” he said.

A day after the 2026-27 Delhi Budget was announced, AAP leaders in the Delhi Assembly slammed the ruling BJP over alleged fiscal mismanagement and rising debt. Meanwhile, Education Minister Ashish Sood in the Assembly stressed that the Budget focuses on stability by spending on capital expenditure.

AAP’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the government had overstated its Budget size last year and financed a significant portion through borrowings. He said while a Rs 1 lakh crore Budget was projected, total receipts stood at about Rs 81,545 crore, leaving a gap of around Rs 19,000 crore.

According to Bharadwaj, the government borrowed about Rs 16,700 crore from the market and Rs 2,500 crore from the Centre, taking total borrowings to nearly Rs 20,000 crore.