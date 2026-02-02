Capital transfers to 3 UTs, including Delhi, have been more than doubled

At a store in Delhi during the presentation of Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. (Amit Mehra)

The allocation for Delhi, under the 2026-27 Union Budget remained unchanged at Rs 1,348.01 crore, with the same amount being provisioned by the Union government for the Capital in the 2025-26 financial year as well.

The total transfers for Delhi, from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, included Rs 968.01 crore under revenue expenditure and Rs 380 crore under capital heads, according to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. These figures mirror the Budget Estimates for the 2025-26 financial year.

According to the Budget document, Delhi received Rs 951 crore as Central assistance for Union Territories, which is intended to finance various schemes of the city government.