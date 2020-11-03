Delhi to see first foggy day today, AQI to dip

Tuesday morning is expected to be the first foggy day in the city, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the visibility to drop in the morning.

With morning temperatures dipping and high pollution levels, officials said conditions for fog were ideal on Tuesday morning. The rest of the week, however, is expected to see a clear sky.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded as 10.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal and the lowest of the season so far. The maximum was recorded as 30.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

As per the IMD forecast, the minimum temperature is expected to be 10 degrees while the maximum is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius.

The capital’s air quality, meanwhile, improved slightly from the very poor category to the poor category on Monday, primarily because of moderate winds. The relief, however, is short-lived.

“Marginal deterioration is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday and will take air quality to the middle of the very poor category. The SAFAR synergised stubble fire counts over Punjab, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand, and neighbouring areas impacting Delhi air stood at 3,045 on Sunday. The boundary layer wind direction is North-North-westerly but wind speed is low, not very favourable for the fire-related intrusion. Stubble burning share in PM 2.5 has significantly decreased and is estimated as 16% for Monday. Increased local surface wind speed and the decrease in the strength of night time inversion have improved the dispersion conditions,” SAFAR officials said.

Air quality in the city has dipped considerably over the past two weeks and almost touched the severe category twice last week.

Experts, however, say that as Diwali and crop stubble burning season will not coincide this year, the city can expect to avoid one pollution peak which is usual in other years.

“Diwali is much later than usual this year. This means that by the time the festival comes, the fields will be cleared already. In other years, the festival coincides with peak stubble burning season, pushing Delhi and nearby areas into the severe category of pollution. Due to the pandemic, when the number of vehicles on the road was much lesser than normal and industries were shut down, air quality across the country improved significantly. In Delhi, the deterioration over the past two weeks has been rapid but the peak has been avoided for now,” said an IMD expert.

