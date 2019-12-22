Capital set to get colder next week

Delhi witnessed a foggy morning Saturday. Tashi Tobgyal Delhi witnessed a foggy morning Saturday. Tashi Tobgyal

Air quality in the capital remained in the severe category for second day in a row as wind speed remained low and a cloud cover persisted for most part of the day. The Air Quality Index was 418 on Saturday, as opposed to 432 on Friday.

According to IMD officials, the wind speed is expected to pick up Sunday and air quality will improve slightly. Temperatures in the city, meanwhile, are expected to dip next week.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 18 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, and the minimum was 9.5 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. During the coming week, the maximum temperature is expected to be between 19 and 17 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to dip to 5 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog on Friday and Saturday led to over 60 flights being delayed. Visibility in Safdarjung and Palam areas was 300 metres and 350 metres at 5.30 am. It dipped to 200 metres and 100 metres by 8.30 am.

Humidity, which aids the formation of fog, was 100 per cent in Safdarjung . According to IMD officials, Sunday is expected to see dense fog.

Delhi International Airport Limited officials said over 60 flights were delayed. “Although fog was not a problem on Saturday, there was a delay because Friday’s night backlog had to be cleared,” said an official.

