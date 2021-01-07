Capital sees highest January rainfall in 21 years

The highest rainfall ever recorded in January is 173 mm in January 1985. (File)

In the past four days, Delhi has received more than double the rain it usually gets in January, shows data available with the Indian Meteorological Department.

The city has received 56.6 mm rainfall in the month so far, while the average, calculated over several decades, is 21.7 mm. This is the highest rain the city has received in January in 21 years.

While rain is not expected in the coming week, Delhi may see a spell of fog during the period. Dense fog is expected on Thursday morning, with temperature expected to range between 19 and 8 degrees Celsius through the day.

Data shows that the city has been receiving higher than normal rainfall for the past two years in January. While it received 48.1 mm rainfall in 2020, it was 54.1 mm in 2019. In 1999, the city received 59.7 mm in the month.

The highest rainfall ever recorded in January is 173 mm in January 1985. On Wednesday, the city saw 6 mm rainfall till 5 pm.