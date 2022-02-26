Capital sees hailstorm, expect light rain today

Parts of the national capital witnessed a hailstorm accompanied by lightning and thunder on Friday night. The rainfall is on account of a western disturbance affecting northwest India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update at midnight that moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph is likely over Delhi and NCR over the next two hours. The update also predicted hail precipitation over South, Central, East, South East, North East and New Delhi, and Noida over the next hour.

At 11 pm, the weather department had predicted hail precipitation over West Delhi during the following hour.

Between 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Friday, the Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 1 mm of rainfall. The station recorded 1.6 mm between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

Cloudy skies and light rainfall are on the forecast for Saturday as well.

The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 27.9 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal. The minimum temperature settled at 12.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature could be around 14 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the air quality index in Delhi was 286, in the ‘poor’ category. On account of better wind speed and light rainfall, the air quality is likely to improve to the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.