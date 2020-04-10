Delhi sees 51 new cases and three deaths, including 2 from Old Delhi

Gandhi Park near Hauz Rani is one of two containment zones in the South District. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Gandhi Park near Hauz Rani is one of two containment zones in the South District. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Delhi saw 51 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths on Thursday, taking the toll in the capital to 12. Of the 51 people who tested positive Thursday, 35 either have a travel history or came in contact with someone who had earlier tested positive. Four people from Nizammudin Markaz were among those who tested positive. Three cancer patients at the Delhi State Cancer Institute also tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said samples of 40 patients had been sent after 22 healthcare workers at DSCI tested positive, of which three came back positive.

Five people were meanwhile discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease.

So far, 720 people in the capital have tested positive for the virus.

Of the three deaths reported on Thursday, two are from old Delhi, and one from east Delhi. Among the dead, is a 65-year-old woman from Darya Ganj, a 62-year-old man from Farsh Thana, and a 47-year-old man from Laxmi Nagar. While the first two were admitted to RML hospital, the third patient was admitted to Apollo.

The woman from Darya Ganj had a history of hypertension, officials said. She developed a fever on April 2 and was admitted to RML on April 3 with breathlessness. According to officials, so far it appears she has no travel history or local transmission. She died on April 4.

The male from Farsh Thana was admitted to RML hospital with body ache but without fever. He had high blood sugar, officials said. He died on April 7. “While tracing his history, we found that he went to a nearby masjid for namaz on January 20. We are investigating more,” said a senior official from the health department.

At Apollo, the 47-year-old was admitted for angiography and developed fever and cough. He underwent dialysis on April 4. “His son had travelled to Indonesia and he returned on February 28. His family members are being tracked now,” said the official.

A total of 1,237 people are undergoing treatment in several hospitals in Delhi, out of which 682 have been tested positive so far. Among them, 39 patients are admitted to the ICU and 11 are on ventilator support. At Sir Ganga Ram hospital, out of 114 healthcare workers who have been quarantined, two have tested positive so far. According to the hospital administration, they are not showing signs of illness and are stable.

FIR against officials of Agrasen hospital

Delhi Police has registered a case against officials of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital for alleged negligence and mismanagement, claiming that they failed to inform authorities after the death of a coronavirus patient, and returned the body to the family, DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said. The family of the deceased also did not inform anyone before conducting the last rites. Later, his son tested positive for coronavirus. A senior doctor from the hospital denied the allegations. ENS

