scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Delhi records five deaths as Covid cases cross 2,000 mark

2,073 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday. The average positivity rate over the last three days is 11.23%, which is also the highest since the third wave waned in the city.

Written by Anonna Dutt | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2022 10:27:33 pm
Passengers being tested for Covid-19 at Anand Vihar Railway Station in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The capital reported 2,073 fresh cases of Covid-19 Wednesday, with the incidence crossing the 2,000-mark for the first time in 71 days since February 4 when there were 2,272 cases recorded as the omicron variant-driven wave was receding in the capital. The positivity rate — the proportion of samples tested that return positive — stood at 11.64% on Wednesday, according to the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The average positivity rate over the last three days is 11.23%, which is also the highest since the third wave waned in the city.

Also Read |Delhi: Despite Covid-19 cases increasing, vaccination continues to drop

Five deaths in Covid patients were also recorded on Wednesday, taking this month’s toll to 10 in three days. There were 50 deaths recorded in July, 50 in June, and 35 in May. This is the highest single-day toll reported in the city since July 3 when five deaths were reported. “Most of the deaths reported are in elderly people and those suffering from comorbid conditions,” said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant of internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo hospital.

With the increase in cases, the number of active cases, or those with current infection, as well as hospitalisations have up. The number of active cases Tuesday crossed the 5,000-mark to stand at 5,006. Similar levels were also seen at the end of June when there was a slight uptick in the number of cases.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

The number of people hospitalised also crossed the 300-mark on Tuesday, with 341 people admitted to city hospitals with the viral infection.

“There has been a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the city. We used to see, say two to three admissions a day, the numbers have more than doubled in the last few days to six to seven admissions a day,” said Dr Atul Gogia, senior consultant of internal medicine at Sir Ganga Ram hospital.

He said the government’s report no longer reflected the true burden of cases in the city, with many either not getting tested at all or using home kits for testing. The total number of tests in the city went down after the third wave as home kits became readily available.

Also Read |Delhi’s Covid positivity rate at 11.4%, highest since January wave

“It cannot capture all cases that are happening because many people are not getting tested at all or using home kits. These are not reflected in the report. Some patients come to us with symptoms and their family member or friend has tested positive then we can assume that they also have the infection,” Dr Gogia said, adding that it was important for those at high risk for severe diseases, such as the elderly and those with comorbidities, must get tested if they develop symptoms.

All through the ups and downs in Covid-19 cases seen after the January wave in Delhi, the symptoms have remained the same, with most patients being manageable at home. “The most common symptoms, just like the previous wave, are runny nose, sore throat, cough, body ache, and fever. Some people come in with diarrhoea as well. We hardly see, one-off patients probably, with loss of taste and smell,” said Dr Chatterjee.

More from Delhi

He said that with the number of cases going up, there has also been an increase in admissions, mostly in elderly and comorbid people. “In fact, even in the few patients who do get pneumonia, it is not as severe as it was seen during the second wave. Their oxygen levels remain at say 91 or 92%,” Dr Chatterjee said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 10:13:42 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south
Opinion

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Ten Hag slams Ronaldo, Man Utd players for leaving game early

Ten Hag slams Ronaldo, Man Utd players for leaving game early

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement