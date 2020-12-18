Capital records coldest day so far this season, mercury to rise Saturday onwards

The IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of the city, recorded a minimum or night time temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

A severe cold day lowered the maximum temperature to 15.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday in Delhi, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This was the coldest day recorded so far this season with the dip in mercury being seven degrees below the normal temperature — 22.5 degrees Celsius — for this time of the year.

The IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of the city, recorded a minimum or night time temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional meteorological centre, said, “We have icy cold winds blowing over Delhi from the Western Himalayan region, where significant snowfall has occurred over the past few days.”

“The winds blowing from this region are also not being warmed because of fog in Punjab and Haryana at a height of 300-500 metres, which is causing temperatures to fall there as well,” he added.

The day-time temperature has been steadily dipping since December 10, when it was 29 degrees Celsius. A severe cold day has been recorded for the first time this season.

The IMD criteria for a cold day is that the minimum temperature should be 10 degrees Celsius or lower and the maximum temperature should be 4.5 degrees below normal. For severe cold day, the maximum temperature should be 6.5 degrees below normal.

Severe cold day is again forecast in some parts of the city on Friday, along with a cold wave, when the minimum temperature dips 4.5 degrees below the normal 8 degrees Celsius for this time of the year.

Mercury is expected to rise Saturday onwards, as per the IMD.

