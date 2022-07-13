Capital ready to get first-ever 3 coach train network

In a first, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has planned to start a ‘three-car’ Metro train service from Narela to Rithala section, said Metro chief Vikas Kumar, adding that recommendations have been sent to the Centre for approval.

Earlier, to cut costs, the Metro had planned to build a metrolite corridor under Phase IV project to connect Northwest Delhi with the outskirts of the national capital. However, now with the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) upcoming plan to develop Narela sub city and transit-oriented development (TOD) project, the DMRC has planned to go for normal train network constructing a three-coach train platform with a provision to ply six cars.

Giving details about the project, Kumar said that the DMRC will have a proper Metro but initially it will construct three-coach train platforms and later extend the facility to run six-coach trains in future.

Kumar, however, added that these are currently proposals and things will be finalised only after the Centre accords its approval. The three-car train runs in Haryana under Rapid Metro corridor but it will be the first in Delhi.