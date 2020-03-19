Capital prepares for possibility of schools remaining shut

New academic school year is due to begin on April 1. (Reuters) New academic school year is due to begin on April 1. (Reuters)

The Delhi government is considering the option of keeping schools in the capital closed beyond March 31 and is planning how to sustain teaching and learning in that case.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government had so far ordered the closure of all schools in the city till March 31. The academic disruption caused by this closure has mostly been limited, as almost all schools’ final exams were underway or nearly completed, after which they were going to close for an end-of-year break.

However, the new academic school year is due to begin on April 1, and the government is preparing for the possibility of extending the closure of schools beyond that if the situation does not stabilise by then.

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to the Education Secretary that he will hold a “brainstorming session” on March 26 with a group of senior education department officials, heads and teachers of government, municipal corporation and private schools, and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

“In case we need to close the schools any further, we must have an alternate plan in place so that the academic loss of children, due to prolonged closure of schools, can be minimised.. participants are expected to come up with ideas of learning-support activities for children at their respective homes with the help of parents and technology, to the extent feasible,” read Sisodia’s note.

The Indian Express had reported how some schools are sending online learning material to their students even now, and how high-end schools such as The British School have begun virtual learning through collaborative software.

However, a senior education department official said the teaching-learning plan will have to consider the resource limitations of a bulk of the students.

“The online learning possibilities are limited in the homes of many government and municipal corporation school students, who come from low-income households,” the official said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.