Capital gets its first fully automated tower car parking

People using Aurobindo Marg can expect relief from traffic snarls near Yusuf Sarai market because of haphazard parking, with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Thursday inaugurating its first fully automated tower car parking near Green Park Metro station.

There are 17 levels and the two parking towers can accommodate 102 cars, SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said.

The height of the towers is 39.50 metres, and two more such towers will be opened in the future. “The parking being vertical, a steel structure gives it a good look. Retrieval time for vehicles will be three minutes, in comparison to 15 minutes in conventional parking lots,” said Bharti.

Cars will be taken to different floors via hydraulic lifts. The tower has pallets that enable horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots, like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars, said a senior SDMC official.

The facility requires around 1.50 square metres space to park a car, considerably lesser space than what is required in conventional parking, said the official.

Looking at the chaotic situation created by roadside parking in Green Park, the Delhi High Court had, in 2017, asked the SDMC to consider a proposal by Delhi Police to create multi-level parking there. The official said a similar project has been commissioned for Lajpat Nagar as well.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri, who was at the inauguration, said, “This is Delhi’s first fully automated tower car parking. It is the most feasible new-age parking system to overcome issues in and around Green Park. This will go a long way in accelerating the pace of development in the city.”

There is no need for ramps, walking areas or other facilities in such parking towers. This is unlike other parking lots at Sarojini Nagar and Kamla Nagar, based on shutter parking technology, which is time consuming as each lift takes 10-15 minutes to place a car in an available spot.

