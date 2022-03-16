Capital gets 6.3 lakh doses of Corbevax, vaccination for 12-14 age group starts today

Vaccination for children in the 12-14 age group will start Wednesday, with the Centre giving Delhi more than 6.3 lakh doses of Corbevax for now.

Corbevax is the only vaccine that is supposed to be used for this age group. Earlier, for children above the age of 14, only Covaxin was supposed to be used. For Corbevax, like Covaxin, the second dose can be administered after 28 days.

According to Delhi government officials, there will be dedicated outreach Covid vaccination centres for all private schools that place requests. “The state will also hold similar sessions in consultation with the education director and deputy directors of education of various districts. Vaccines will also be made available in some of the main centres along with other Covid vaccines,” said the officials.

So far in Delhi, 1.4 crore people have received both shots of the vaccine. The target for the adult population was 1.5 crore. Cumulative beneficiaries for shots in the 15-18 age group so far are over 16 lakh.

A health department official said as per Government of India estimates, the cohort of the 12-14 years population is around 6.15 lakhs.

“Vaccine and logistics have been distributed to all districts. Government of India guidelines have been endorsed and disseminated at the state level and district level orientation has been completed. Tomorrow being the National Vaccination Day, token activity will start. Districts have identified designated schools and facilities for it. For the vaccination programme to attain success, close coordination with the Department of Education will be required,” the official said.

According to the guidelines issued by the Centre, vaccinators have to make sure that the person to whom the vaccine is being administered has completed 12 years of age by March this year. Registration can either be done through Cowin or at the site.