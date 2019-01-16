Capital chill to stay at least another week, fog till weekend

A windy day coupled with fog had the national capital shivering on Tuesday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 19.3 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department, the cold winds blowing from the west meant that it the day felt colder than it was.

“Wind chill factor, which pertains to the phenomenon where cold wind makes one feel colder than the reading on the temperature gauges, has been observed in Delhi over the past 2-3 days as the wind speed and direction has changed. Colder winds are now blowing from the west, as opposed to warmer winds from the south east/east direction,” said an official at IMD.

Stronger winds in the range of 5–5.5 kilometres per hour, however, have also meant cleaner air.

While the air quality was severe on Sunday, it improved to poor on Monday and Tuesday as winds picked up.

Tuesday also saw dense fog in the morning and 13 trains ran behind schedule.

According to India Meteorological Department officials, the cold is here to stay for at least another week.

Fog is expected in the morning hours till Saturday, said officials.