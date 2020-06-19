Capital begins antigen testing, 456 of 7,040 positive on Day 1

Rapid antigen testing underway at a screening centre in Vasant Gaon on Thursday. The tests are currently being conducted for free in containment zones. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Rapid antigen testing underway at a screening centre in Vasant Gaon on Thursday. The tests are currently being conducted for free in containment zones. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The first set of rapid antigen detection tests for Covid-19 were carried out in containment zones across the city Thursday, after the Centre granted its approval to Delhi. A total of 7,040 people were tested on day one, out of which 456 tested positive.

Another 8,726 RT PCR tests were also conducted in Delhi between Wednesday and Thursday.

District magistrates of 11 districts in the city have set up 193 testing centres and deployed 341 teams to carry out the tests.

In West Delhi, 474 tests were conducted till 5 pm, of which 52 returned positive. In Central Delhi, 1,059 tests were conducted and 61 people tested positive. In North Delhi, 23 of 705 people tested were positive. In Southwest Delhi, 836 tests were conducted of which 22 were positive. In South Delhi, 40 people tested positive out of over 1,000 tested.

As per guidelines, the tests are being conducted by district authorities in containment zones to begin with. Testing centres have been set up in these areas and are open to those living there. There are 247 active containment zones in the city at present. “The idea is to saturate containment zones. The tests are randomised,” said a DM who did not want to be named. In containment zones, these tests, which give out the result in 15-30 minutes, are being carried out for free. Officials will follow-up with those who have tested positive and have been directed to ensure they have access to necessary healthcare.

Meanwhile, Lt-Governor Anil Baijail held a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and the Commissioner of Police. The authority approved recommendations of the report prepared by the committee constituted under the Chairmanship of Dr Vinod K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, on the issue of fixing rates for the Covid RT-PCR test, which is considered the gold standard in testing though it takes longer to give results.

As per ICMR, symptomatic individuals who test negative should be tested by RT PCR to rule out infection, while a positive test should be considered positive.

The cost of tests in government as well as private labs has been fixed at Rs 2,400. Sources said a long discussion regarding the cost for those who approached private labs took place at the meeting and suggestions that tests at private facilities could be priced higher were made.

“Key members of the SDMA were of the opinion that committee recommendations should be accepted. The CM, however, insisted that tests at Rs 4,500 were too expensive for the common man in private labs. While there was some reluctance initially, a price of Rs 2,800 was proposed. The CM, however, insisted that the price should be the same across board. Finally, Rs 2,400 was decided upon,” the source said.

The government’s order for fixing charges said that Rs 2,400 will include GST, as well as cost of picking and transporting samples.

