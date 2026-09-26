Can’t trace building plans of 70% of 2,453 PGs, MCD tells HC

After identifying over 2,400 buildings housing paying guest (PG) accommodation across the Capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) told a division bench of the Delhi High Court on Friday, that it is unable to trace the building plans for over 70% of them.

The bench was hearing a batch of public interest litigations raising various concerns about regulating PG accommodations for university students in the city, in the aftermath of the building collapse at Satya Niketan that killed seven people, including five students.

A survey of PG buildings by the MCD was undertaken following court orders, and it led to the identification of 2,453 PG buildings across the city with 32,247 rooms and approximately 50,529 occupants. However, according to the MCD, it has traced building plans or verified the sanctioned plans from the “records presently available” for only 730 of these buildings.