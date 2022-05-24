Can’t revive worship at Qutub Minar complex, ASI tells court

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told a Delhi court on Tuesday that even though it is a fact that architectural images of Hindu and Jain deities were used in the construction of the Qutub Minar complex, revival of worship cannot be allowed there as it was “not practiced at the time of protection of the monument” and a “fundamental right cannot be availed in violation of any status of the land”.

“Fundamental right cannot be availed in violation of any status of the land. The basic principle of protection/conservation is not to allow starting of any new practice in a monument declared and notified as a protected one under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958. Revival of worship is not allowed wherever it is not practiced at the time of protection of a monument,” the ASI submitted.

The ASI filed its reply before Additional District Judge Nikhil Chopra at Saket district court in response to an application filed seeking restoration of 27 temples inside the Qutub Minar complex. An application seeking interim relief was filed by the plaintiff Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Dev and others seeking restoration of deities of 27 temples within the complex, claiming that they have the right to be worshipped with rites and rituals.

The plaintiff had also made prayers to restrain the ASI from retrieving two Ganesh idols from the Qutub Minar complex.

The ASI stated that there are a number of sculptures existing within the Qutub Minar complex but it would be “contrary to the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958 to agree with the contention of the respondents or any other person claiming a fundamental right to worship in this centrally protected monument”.

The ASI submitted that it was a fact that architectural images of Hindu and Jain deities are used in the construction of the Qutub complex. “This is very clear from the inscription at the Quwwat-ul-islam mosque (which) clearly stated that the cloisters were erected with carved columns and other architectural members from the 27 temples,” ASI submitted.

The ASI submitted that when the complex was constructed, material was used in a haphazard manner resulting in the images being erected upside down at some places.

“One image of Lord Ganesh is on the lower portion of the wall. Since this is at a lower level, a grill has been provided to prevent any possibility of someone stepping on it. The grill has been there since 2001,” the ASI submitted. With regard to the second image of Ganesh, the ASI submitted that this is “embedded in the wall, it may not be feasible to remove or reset the same”.