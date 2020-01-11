Can’t move on, says sister of man dead in 2016 Merc hit-and-run

Siddharth Sharma was walking back home from work when the minor, now 22, ran over him in North Delhi’s Civil Lines in his father’s Mercedes. Siddharth Sharma was walking back home from work when the minor, now 22, ran over him in North Delhi’s Civil Lines in his father’s Mercedes.

Disappointed with the Supreme Court’s Thursday order — wherein it ruled that the minor boy, who was four days short of turning 18 when he ran over a man while riding his father’s Mercedes in 2016, will be tried as a juvenile — the sister of 32-year-old man said she has not lost hope.

Sharma’s sister, Shilpa Mittal, was in Mumbai when the incident took place around four years ago. Speaking to The Indian Express, she said, “He was texting me about his work. I was complaining about the defunct AC in my house in Mumbai. That was my last text to him. He didn’t revert, and I thought he must be busy so I waited for his call. Around 10.30 pm, my mother called and told me that he died. I couldn’t believe what I heard.”

Mittal reached Delhi the next day and learned that her brother was crossing a road when the speeding Mercedes hit him and fled the spot. Later, she shifted to Delhi. She said, “Earlier, it was difficult to even prove that the teenager, who was four days short of turning into an adult was driving the car. Later, we learned that the he had been driving since he was 14 or 15.”

The accused, now 22, had fatally run over Sharma in his father’s Mercedes on April 4, 2016. He was charged under IPC section 304 A, which carries a maximum punishment for 10 years to life imprisonment and no minimum punishment. The accused was first tried under the Juvenile Justice Act, where one could be tried as an adult in cases of ‘heinous offences’ with minimum punishment. However, since Section 304 A carries no minimum punishment, the accused will be tried as a juvenile.

Mittal said that she has been pushing aside her work for years hoping that the SC will put the accused behind the bars. She said her parents have tried to move on and don’t come for court hearings. Her husband helps her with the case. She said, “I have been working non-stop on this case. My parents are trying to move on, my father calls me and tells me to stop worrying about the case. But I can’t, my brother died…”

