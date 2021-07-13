Can’t limit CM Advocates Welfare Scheme to lawyers with Delhi voter IDs: HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that the condition limiting the Chief Minister’s Advocates Welfare Scheme to lawyers with Delhi voter IDs is discriminatory and arbitrary, while extending it to all advocates registered with the Bar Council of Delhi.

“The unique nature of the capital city of Delhi and the National Capital region is that several advocates primarily practising in Delhi’s courts and tribunals and are also voters in Bar Associations may reside in and around Delhi. To exclude such advocates would be unreasonable and contrary to the object of the Scheme itself,” said Justice Prathiba M Singh in the order.

The court said that the scheme has enabled insurance for thousands of advocates in Delhi and has provided relief and succour to them, especially during the pandemic. “For the current year’s policies, all advocates who had registered themselves and are eligible for the benefits under the scheme shall be extended the benefits. The GNCTD has already spent approximately Rs 40 crore to enable advocates to avail of the insurance policies,” it said.

The scheme was launched in 2019. The court passed the order in petitions seeking quashing of the condition limiting it to advocates who have a voter ID card of Delhi.