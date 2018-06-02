Can’t invoke Section 188 for not following Model Code, says court

During trial, the prosecution said the candidate was prosecuted for violating clause 3 of the MCC, since he took out the procession without taking police “permission”. During trial, the prosecution said the candidate was prosecuted for violating clause 3 of the MCC, since he took out the procession without taking police “permission”.

Can a person be prosecuted under IPC Section 188 — disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant — for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) of the Election Commission of India? No, a Delhi court has said. The court said the MCC is a document meant only for “guidance” of political parties and candidates, and by no “stretch of imagination” can it be considered an order contemplated under IPC section 188.

The observation came while an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) acquitted a Congress candidate, made an accused under IPC Section 188 for undertaking a political rally on November 29, 2013 in Moti Nagar. During trial, the prosecution said the candidate was prosecuted for violating clause 3 of the MCC, since he took out the procession without taking police “permission”.

According to court records, accused Sushil Kumar Gupta said he was doing door-to-door canvassing in his constituency, and not taking out a rally. The magistrate asked him to stop and disperse, but he went ahead. He also claimed he had informed police orally.

In its acquittal order, the court said many MCC provisions are not legally enforceable and “apparently” have no statutory backing. “It is the political parties who have themselves consented to abide by principles embodied in the said code and therefore it binds them to respect and observe it in letter and spirit… The constitutional obligation cast upon the Election Commission is to ensure its compliance in letter and spirit, and that its violation does not go unnoticed, unattended or unpunished (in case if the alleged violations has a statutory backing),” the court said.

ACMM Samar Vishal said that on the EC website, he did not find IPC Section 188 mentioned. On the merits of the case, the court said that as mandated by MCC, a candidate contesting polls has to intimate about the procession to local police. The judge said the foundation of the case itself was not correct. “The accused was not required to take permission from local police to carry on with his padyatra/procession, and only has to give intimation….”

It further said that to attract the offence under Section 188 of the IPC, the disobedience must cause or have a tendency to obstruct, annoy or injure.

“In the present case there is no such allegation… Mere mental annoyance of authorities is not intended to be included in the section… Therefore, given the facts and circumstances of the case, the accused cannot be convicted…,” the court said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App