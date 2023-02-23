‘Can’t hold file for over 15 days’: Deputy CM Sisodia to Delhi L-G on Finland teacher training programme

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday requested Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to return the file regarding the Finland-based training programme for teachers of Delhi government schools, which has caused friction between the two over the past two months.

The Delhi government had sent a file to the L-G, asking for his assent to send government school teachers for the programme in March. The L-G had asked officials to check its feasibility and if a similar programme could be undertaken within the country.

The Delhi government had sent the file back to him, and MLAs, including the CM and the Deputy CM, had held a march to the Raj Niwas from the Delhi Assembly in protest.

On Thursday, Sisodia wrote to the L-G reminding that the file had been pending with him since January 20. He wrote that as per laws, he cannot hold a file for more than 15 days.

“The L-G has repeatedly raised objections to the proposal and stalled the file twice, despite receiving the government’s approval. However, as per the Constitution and Transaction of Business Rules 1993, education is a transferred subject, and GNCTD has exclusive executive control over it. Therefore, the L-G has no power to take any decision in the matter. If the L-G differs with any decision of any minister, he may refer the matter to the President, but before referring the matter, he is required to try and resolve it through discussions with the minister concerned and refer the matter to the Council of Ministers…. The L-G had sent back the file under the pretext of clarifications to continue stalling the training programme… As per the Constitution and TBR rules, the time available for Saxena to present his views regarding the decision to send teachers to Finland has expired.

Therefore, the Deputy Chief Minister has requested him to return the file immediately so the government can implement its decision and send its teachers to Finland for training.

The first batch of government school teachers was scheduled to go to Finland in December 2022, but they could not go because of repeated objections raised by L-G Saxena at that time. The next batch is due for March 2023, and the file has been pending in the L-G’s office for more than a month,” the Office of Deputy CM Sisodia said in an official statement.

The Office of the L-G has not responded to queries regarding Sisodia’s latest letter.

The L-G office had asked for a cost-benefit analysis of the project, which the government and AAP had initially objected to.

On Thursday, Sisodia’s office said the analysis had been conducted and it was “found that the training programme is essential to improve the quality of education in the national capital”. “The decision of the Delhi government to send its teachers to Finland for training has attained finality. Therefore, the file must now be returned by the L-G so we can start the process of sending our teachers abroad for training,” Sisodia said.