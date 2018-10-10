Can’t give MCD more funds at this stage: Home Ministry

A Home Ministry official cited the “failure” of the Delhi government to implement the 4th Delhi Finance Commission (DFC) report relating to allocation of funds to the city’s five local bodies, including EDMC. A Home Ministry official cited the “failure” of the Delhi government to implement the 4th Delhi Finance Commission (DFC) report relating to allocation of funds to the city’s five local bodies, including EDMC.

In what may lead to a fresh face-off between the Delhi government and Centre, the Union Home Ministry Tuesday said they are unlikely to release additional funds to the civic bodies “at this stage”, in view of the current statutory provisions and overall fiscal resources, officials said.

The response comes a day after the Supreme Court said it was “unfortunate and tragic” that the Centre was not prepared to “make any payment at all” to resolve the crisis arising out of the strike by sanitation workers of the East Corporation over the demand for regular salaries.

In a statement, the Delhi government said that Centre was misleading people. “Delhi is being mistreated by the Centre and the grant-in-aid for the local bodies is not being provided, which would be a total of Rs 4,087 crore as per the 2011 Census,” the government said.

It added that the Centre had rejected its requests to implement the complete recommendations of the 4th DFC.

