Can’t force Delhi govt to pay private school fee: HC on plea filed by two children who lost father to Covid

THE DELHI High Court Thursday said that it may be very far-fetched to ask the Delhi government to pay private school fees of those children who lost their parents to Covid-19.

“Free education may not be in every school you want. They may give you free education in a government school. You don’t want to go there. You may be right that they must give you whatever they have promised but your relief in the interim cannot be granted because you are seeking reimbursement of fee,” said Justice Rekha Palli while hearing a petition filed by two minors, who lost their sole bread-winning parent to Covid in April.

The petition filed by the minors, who are in class II and VII in a private school, through their mother, seeks expeditious implementation of various schemes announced by the Delhi government and other authorities for providing compensation, ex-gratia amount, and other benefits to those families whose sole bread-earners died due to lack of sufficient supply of medical oxygen during the second wave.

On Thursday, the petitioners’ counsel advocate Bharat Malhotra prayed for a direction for payment of their fee and submitted that it was difficult to arrange the same.

However, the court said the government had its own limitations and that whatever there is under the scheme, they must pay.

Malhotra submitted that the Directorate of Education has already issued a circular for the continuation of studies of these children, orphaned due by Covid-19, in the same schools if running on DDA or government-allotted land. The court said the petitioners must first approach the school with a circular.

The Delhi government in a reply told the court that it has already commenced the ‘Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayta Yojana’ under which monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 and ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 was being provided to such families.

The court granted the Centre three weeks to file a response to the petition and listed it for the hearing next on October 6.