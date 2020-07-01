Can’t delay mid-day meals: Delhi High Court

The court’s oral observation came on a plea by social organisations. The Delhi government’s counsel submitted that funds are yet to come from the Centre. (Representational Image) The court’s oral observation came on a plea by social organisations. The Delhi government’s counsel submitted that funds are yet to come from the Centre. (Representational Image)

“Mid-day meals for children can’t wait for three months,” the Delhi High Court Tuesday said and directed the Delhi government to ensure distribution of food to eligible children.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan observed that as the Centre is not saying “no” to the funds for giving out allowances, “children should not be made to suffer”.

The court’s oral observation came on a plea by social organisations. The Delhi government’s counsel submitted that funds are yet to come from the Centre. The bench observed, “You can’t sit on the money for mid-day meal of children. Without waiting for the money, you should do it for the children… they should not suffer. Expedite the payment and tell us that you paid till July.”

