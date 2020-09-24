Can’t declare UG results before end of Oct: DU to HC

. Meanwhile, the UGC informed the court that the students seeking admissions in Indian universities can be provided provisional admission till December 30.

THE DELHI University Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it will not be possible to declare the results of undergraduate students before October end as it is short of resources as well as manpower.

While adjourning the matter, the court asked DU to apprise it on next date of hearing about the percentage of answer sheets evaluated and the status of integration of the answer sheets, which were sent by students both via email and the Open Book Exam portal. The varsity is checking the email for duplicate submissions of answer sheets by the students.

The university Wednesday also informed the court that 17 postgraduate students, who have to go abroad for further studies, have applied for the confidential results and the same shall be sent to the foreign universities on or before September 29.

Regarding the undergraduate students who have to leave for foreign universities, the court was informed that 342 have applied for provisional results and the same have been delivered in 157 cases. As many as 147 students have sent incomplete information and they were being contacted in this regard, said the university, adding that the provisional results of 43 students will be sent to the foreign universities by Thursday.

The court was also informed that 72% of answer sheets sent to examiners from the OBE portal have been evaluated. Meanwhile, the UGC informed the court that the students seeking admissions in Indian universities can be provided provisional admission till December 30.

