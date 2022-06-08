Can’t cancel liquor vend licence over public sentiment, rules HC

Upholding a June 2019 order of the Financial Commissioner wherein the excise licence of a restaurant was restored, the Delhi High Court has said a licence under the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 cannot be cancelled merely because ‘public sentiment’ is against the location of a liquor vend.

Justice Yashwant Varma, while dismissing the appeal filed by the Department of Excise against the Financial Commissioner’s order, noted that the solitary ground on which the authorities had cancelled the licence of the restaurant was ‘public sentiment’ and ‘apprehension of disturbance of law and order’. However, the court ruled that the grant of licence under the act and rules framed under it are not subject to ‘public sentiment’.

“The apprehension of a law and order situation is clearly a different issue altogether which must necessarily be looked into by the police authorities concerned. Unless the licence of the liquor vend is shown to fall foul of any statutory provision or otherwise established to be in violation of any rule or regulation, the same cannot possibly merit cancellation merely because ‘public sentiment’ may be opposed to its location,” said Justice Varma in the judgment.

The court further said that public opinion or sentiment is not germane under the Act for locating a liquor vend. “While the court is aware that principles of res extra commercium (outside commerce) apply to trade in liquor, that would not justify the cancellation of a licence validly granted and which is not established to be in violation of the law,” said the bench.

Defending its order of January 2018 against the restaurant, the Department of Excise in its petition had argued that Section 16 of the Act confers ample power on the competent authority to cancel a licence granted “for any reason whatsoever”.

However, the court said a department acting as a public authority is obliged to act fairly and not whimsically. “The expression ‘for any reason whatsoever’ cannot be recognised as empowering the respondent to cancel a licence on grounds which are not contemplated under the Act. The provisions of Section 16 cannot be viewed as granting the Department of Excise a carte blanche to cancel a licence validly granted… on a ground which may not be legally sustainable or not contemplated under the Act,” reads the judgment.