‘Can’t bury head in sand to war situation in Ukraine’: Delhi HC on mother’s plea to repatriate her son

The Delhi High Court Thursday observed that it “cannot bury its head in the sand” and repatriate a four-year-old boy back with his Ukrainian mother without considering the war situation in the country, in the mother’s plea accusing her ex-husband of kidnapping the child and bringing him to India illegally.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh told the mother’s counsel that what matters to them is the “paramount interest of the child”. “The government of India as we understand has at no stage supported the petitioner to repatriate the child with her. Government of Ukraine may support you, that the area has not seen the theatre of war. But is it advisable for us to repatriate him?” the HC queried.

The court said that the petitioner will have to show whether Ukraine is a stable country. “You will have to deal with the report of the child counsellor. He (father) may have brought the child illegally but that may not be a ground for repatriation. We aren’t determining whether he has committed kidnapping. He may be a terrible person but he is a biological father,” the HC said.

The mother’s counsel said that her client had been taking care of both the children – the boy and her elder sister – since the beginning and submitted that the Counsellor has recorded the mother’s statement that he was an absentee father. At this point, the HC said that the mother was “raising disputed questions of fact,” which can’t be determined by the HC.

The mother’s counsel also submitted that they had applied to the Ukrainian military administration and that they had confirmed that the situation in the city of Vinnytsia is normal. Justice Singh said that this statement is from September 2022, to which the mother’s counsel said that they will again apply to them and ask for a report.

“The counsellor has filed a report, you have filed no objections to it,” Justice Mridul said. At this point Justice Singh read from the counsellor’s report and said, “In July 2022 there was a missile strike in the area… look at the photos”, to which mother’s counsel submitted that this is only one incident.

Justice Mridul thereafter remarked: “can the court say that probably nothing will happen again? We can’t deal in probabilities.” At this point, Justice Singh pointed to a news report which said that a Vinnytsia witnessed another strike earlier this year, which he saw on Google during the course of the proceedings.

Advertisement

“The father being unfit is not an issue before us and only the family court can decide… We can’t bury our heads in the sand. We can persuade the parties to have joint custody in India, if the mother agrees to stay here,” the HC remarked.

The high court further said it understands that it is not easy for the mother to be deprived of her biological son’s company and said that if the mother applies for then she can be granted overnight custody of the child provided she surrenders her passport.

“We in our jurisdiction… every access mother has to her son we can give. Eventually she wants to live with her son where it’s safe,” the HC said, permitting the mother to file her objections to the counsellor’s report and listed the matter for further hearing on March 23.