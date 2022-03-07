Can’t behave like a Zara store: Delhi govt on liquor sellers offering discounts

The Delhi government Monday told the Delhi High Court that the national capital was becoming an “export centre” of liquor to states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat due to the discounts being offered by stores.

Showing data on the sale of liquor in the city in the month of February to the court, the Delhi government argued, “Where is this consumption? Is this Delhi consumption? This is going to Haryana. This is going to UP. This is going to Punjab. This is going to Gujarat.” A lorry of liquor with 140 cases on its way to Gujarat was caught in Delhi, it told the court.

“This is alcohol. There is some responsibility and restraint. You can’t behave as if it is a Zara store,” submitted senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the government, while opposing the petitions challenging the Delhi government’s decision to prohibit the issuance of discounts or rebates by liquor sellers in Delhi.

The court Monday reserved its order on the applications seeking a stay on the government decision. It is expected to pronounce its order on the applications on Tuesday afternoon.

Also read | Ashram underpass will be opened to public from March 22, says Manish Sisodia

Justice V Kameswar Rao earlier heard the arguments in the petitions challenging the Excise Commissioner’s February 28 order, which prohibited the offering of discounts, stating that the gathering of large crowds outside liquor stores on account of discounts was leading to a law and order problem and also causing inconvenience to the local population of the area. The government order also said that such discounting was leading to unhealthy market practices.

Mehra earlier argued that a responsible government cannot be a mute spectator to “bootlegging … predatory pricing which is going on, monopolistic nature of the market which is trying to be created by … sharks of the industry”.

Referring to the Amazon-Reliance tussle over Future Retail and predatory pricing in the telecom sector, Mehra argued, “This is not a regular product. This is not selling soap. This is liquor. It has to be done with utmost responsibility. The state cannot be blindfolded by revenue. We can’t promote that three times, ten times you can consume liquor.”

Also read | Delhi HC to examine central funding to UN-linked NGO

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also representing the government, contended before the court that the government, under the excise policy, has the power to prohibit discounts. “If I have the power to fix the price, I have the power to fix the components of that price and that must include a discount,” Singhvi submitted.

Singhvi also submitted that the government could come up with a new circular in the near future allowing 5-10% discounts. “We can’t have neck-deep and bone-deep discounts,” he said, adding the government will not allow discounts such as ‘get one free’.

The counsels representing the liquor stores argued that the government was resorting to “alarmist arguments” to create prejudice and submitted “bootlegging” was oxymoronic when all sales and purchases are recorded on the government portal.

“If you lift a higher amount of stock from a wholesaler, it is in anticipation of a sale. That is what a prudent businessman does if you have decided to give discounts. This is an ordinary commercial sale,” a counsel representing the petitioners said.

In a written reply to the petitions, the government last week submitted data relating to the sales made in December, January and February and informed the court that there was “almost double the increase in February 2022 as compared to the three-year monthly average sale”.