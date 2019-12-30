Can’t be overconfident, element of uncertainty always there: Arvind Kejriwal before Delhi polls

“Incidents can happen and there is always an element of uncertainty,” the chief minister said. “Incidents can happen and there is always an element of uncertainty,” the chief minister said.

Ahead of the Assembly elections next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said one shouldn’t be overconfident about their prospects, adding that there is always an “element of uncertainty” during polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party is looking for a second consecutive term in the national capital, having won 67 out of 70 seats in the last elections in 2015.

Responding to a question on the upcoming elections, he said, “everyone knows that there should not be overconfidence during election time. Within 24 hours, situations can change. Incidents can happen and there is always an element of uncertainty.”

Incidentally, the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Northwest Delhi Guggan Singh Rana returned to the BJP earlier in the day. Singh was a prominent Dalit face of the saffron party in the outer Delhi areas but had left the party in 2017 after he was denied ticket in the Bawana bypoll and joined AAP.

The AAP, which failed to win a single Lok Sabha seat in this year’s elections, has tied up with Prashant Kishore-led political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) to boost its Assembly election campaign.

The party is in direct contest with the BJP which has also kickstarted its poll campaign in the national capital. While the Delhi BJP’s main plank in the upcoming elections is granting ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, the AAP has cited good education and free health facility among its top achievements.

Kejriwal has also promised to make the national capital pollution-free in the next five years if re-elected in the upcoming assembly polls. “We took a number of steps. The first step was providing 24-hour electricity which reduced the use of generators and reduced pollution caused by them… We also held tree plantation drives that helped in increasing tree cover,” he said. “But in the next five years a lot more needs to be done,” he said.

According to a Lokniti-CSDS survey, the chief minister remains popular among Delhi voters, most of whom appear satisfied with his govt’s performance in the last five years. Key findings from the survey showed that the AAP government, according to most Delhi residents, has fared well on fronts of education, health and transport.

