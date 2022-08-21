Cannot declare Satyendar Jain as ‘person with unsound mind’, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has said that in exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 226, it cannot declare Delhi minister and AAP MLA Satyendar Kumar Jain – who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case – as “a person with unsound mind” or disqualify him from the Assembly, in an order made public on Saturday.
The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, in the judgment, noted that Jain is facing prosecution for various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). “However, the fact remains that the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 is a complete code in itself which provides a mechanism in respect of investigation, inquiry and trial. The Code of Criminal Procedure caters to all contingencies and it is for the prosecution/ court to take appropriate steps in accordance with the law,” said the court in its order dated August 16.
The court had on August 16 heard the petition stating that Jain had told the ED officers during questioning that he lost his memory on account of Covid-19. “We will pass appropriate orders,” the court had said then while reserving its order. The petition has now been dismissed.
The petitioner Ashish Kumar Srivastava, who said he is a social worker, had also prayed for setting up a medical board to analyse Jain’s medical condition and for declaring all the decisions he took since suffering from Covid as null and void.
Subscriber Only Stories
“One of the Cabinet ministers in Delhi government Mr Satyendra Kumar Jain, also the member of Legislative Assembly from Shakur Basti Assembly constituency, himself declared that he lost his memory before the Officers of Enforcement Directorate and the same has also been informed to the Special Judge Rouse Avenue District Court, New Delhi by the Additional Solicitor General. But unfortunately, he is still continuing the important Cabinet minister portfolio in Delhi government and still enjoying the post of Member of Legislative Assembly of Delhi Assembly,” said the petition.
Citing Article 191(1)(b) of the Constitution of India and stating that the provision provides for disqualification of a state lawmaker who is of unsound mind, the petition further said that the news of Jain “losing the memory” has been covered by all the media sources and his continuing “with so many important portfolios of the government is cheating with the voters of Delhi”.
On another petition seeking suspension of Satyendar Jain, who has been in custody since May 30, from the state Cabinet, the bench headed by Chief Justice last month said that it is for the Chief Minister to act in the best interest of the state and consider whether a person who has been charged with offences involving moral turpitude should be allowed to continue as a minister.
Observing that while it is not for the court to issue directions to the chief minister in this regard, the division bench had said that, however, it is the duty of the court to remind the “key duty holders” about their role with regard to upholding the tenets of the Constitution. “The chief minister exercises his/her discretion in choosing the Members of Cabinet and to formulate a policy pertaining to appointment of Council of Ministers. The Council of Ministers has a collective responsibility to sustain and uphold the integrity of the Constitution of India,” said the court on July 27.
It further said, “and it is for the Chief Minister to act in the best interest of the state and consider as to whether a person who has criminal background and/or has been charged with offences involving moral turpitude should be appointed and should be allowed to continue as a minister or not.”
Three dead after car falls off cliff near Pune
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Kerala judge’s remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselves about sexual assault
Rakesh Tikait alleges arrest by Delhi Police, security bolstered at borders ahead of farmers meet at Jantar Mantar
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Check how to apply for 2756 vacancies
Sonam Kapoor says becoming a mother is a ‘selfish decision’: ‘They didn’t choose to come into this world’
Ambala Cantonment: CBI arrests 2 Army officers in bribery case
Ludhiana: Body of 8-year-old child recovered from canal, uncle arrested
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
Spy camera in charger: Man who blackmailed friend with private videos held in Bengaluru
Masaba Gupta spills ‘friendly advice’ on living a fulfilling life
Anand Mahindra takes note of man who made an electric jeep from scratch
Kapil Sharma serves a new ‘deadly look’ ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4 premiere
Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested