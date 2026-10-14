4 vials of expensive cancer drug go missing from Delhi hospital

At least four vials of an expensive cancer drug — each worth over Rs 40,000 — have allegedly gone missing from the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), the state government’s only cancer hospital. Delhi Police have registered an FIR.
The drug, Nimotuzumab, is a targeted therapy used for certain head and neck cancers. It blocks a protein called EGFR on cancer cells, and it is used with radiotherapy or chemotherapy.
According to the complaint filed by Dr Pankaj Tyagi, associate professor and pharmacy in-charge at DSCI, the four vials, each of 50 mg, were placed in a refrigerator in the chemo daycare department on October 3, after a chemotherapy procedure.
The hospital submitted its complaint on October 9, and the FIR was registered at GTB Enclave police station on Monday.
The market price of the 50 mg vial of Biomab EGFR, Biocon’s brand of Nimotuzumab, range from Rs 40,000 to Rs 55,000. Police sources said that they have yet to establish the procurement cost of the vials, or how they disappeared.
Hepatitis C drug also ‘missing’
Hospital sources also told The Indian Express that several units of Sofosbuvir, an antiviral used to treat Hepatitis C, have gone missing. The drug is not mentioned in the police complaint. A strip of 28 tablets of the 400 mg formulation sells for between Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000.
Staff said this was not the first time suspected theft of medicines had been flagged at the hospital. After the case, DSCI has constituted an internal complaints committee to conduct an inquiry of its own.
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Links to organised racket?
Police said they are ascertaining if the theft is linked to any organised diversion network.
In August, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had arrested 17 people for allegedly running a multi-state racket in stolen and counterfeit cancer medicines. Police recovered 23 suspected counterfeit anti-cancer medicines. They also recovered 337 anti-cancer vials, more than Rs 20 lakh in cash.
The network allegedly operated across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Haryana and Hyderabad.
This is not the first time DSCI has come into the limelight. In August, The Indian Express reported that medical equipment worth over Rs 50 crore was lying unused at the hospital. The chemo daycare room was not in use, and patients were being asked to get their tests done at private centres.
Tabshir Shams covers health for The Indian Express. He holds a Master's degree in International Relations from South Asian University.
Before joining The Indian Express, he interned at The Hindu from December 2025 to June 2026, where he assisted in the research and editing of a book on delimitation published by The Hindu Group Publications. During this time, he also wrote for The Hindu's Text & Context section, on subjects ranging from Pakistan's military establishment to Bangladesh's elections, and reported a Spotlight feature on a jute mill in Samastipur and its ripple effects on labour migration and the local economy.
In July 2025, he interned at The Indian Express, where he wrote several explainers on international relations alongside a health report.
His Master's thesis examines civil-military relations in Pakistan, with a focus on the post-2019 period. ... Read More