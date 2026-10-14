4 vials of expensive cancer drug go missing from Delhi hospital

Hospital sources also told The Indian Express that several units of Sofosbuvir, an antiviral used to treat Hepatitis C, have gone missing. (Source: File/ Representational)

At least four vials of an expensive cancer drug — each worth over Rs 40,000 — have allegedly gone missing from the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), the state government’s only cancer hospital. Delhi Police have registered an FIR.

The drug, Nimotuzumab, is a targeted therapy used for certain head and neck cancers. It blocks a protein called EGFR on cancer cells, and it is used with radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

According to the complaint filed by Dr Pankaj Tyagi, associate professor and pharmacy in-charge at DSCI, the four vials, each of 50 mg, were placed in a refrigerator in the chemo daycare department on October 3, after a chemotherapy procedure.