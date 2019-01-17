Cancellation report filed in ‘Crazy Sumit’ case

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has filed a cancellation report in a Delhi court in the ‘Crazy Sumit’ case — where a boy uploaded YouTube videos, in which he kisses seemingly unsuspecting women in Connaught Place and runs away — saying it was a prank and that he had the women’s consent.

Two years ago, the cyber cell had registered an FIR against Sumit Kumar Singh after the “prank” video went viral on social media.

Police had probed technical aspects such as details of service providers and criminal liability. During investigation, it came to light that Sumit’s first video featured his mother and received 7 lakh hits, earning him Rs 15,000 from an online company. “During questioning, he claimed that the women were aware of the video and had consented to be part of it,” a senior police officer said.

Later, the investigation officer met the women and their parents to verify his claims. “In their statements, they said they were aware of the prank and had consented to be a part of it. He even paid them,” the officer said.