Cancel Munawar Faruqui’s show in capital: VHP to Delhi Police

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner to cancel the show of comedian Munawar Faruqui in the national capital, slated for August 28. VHP members said they will stage protests, along with the Bajrang Dal, if police fail to cancel the show.

Police said they haven’t received the complaint and are yet to take action in the matter. Faruqui’s team is also not aware of the VHP notice or the show being cancelled.

In a letter sent to the Delhi Police Headquarters, VHP Delhi president Surendra Kumar Gupta said Faruqui “mocks Hindu gods in his shows” and “blamed him for causing the Bhagyanagar clashes (in Hyderabad)”.

“An artist named Munawar Faruqui is organising a show at the Kedarnath Stadium in Delhi’s Civic Center on August 28. This person mocks Hindu gods and goddesses in his show. Due to this, communal tension flared up in Bhagyanagar recently. I request you to cancel this show immediately… otherwise Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists will stage protests against the show,” reads the letter.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal told The Indian Express that Faruqui and his shows are anti-Hindu and will create communal tension in Delhi. “We want peace in the city. We don’t want him to mock our Hindu deities. If police fail to do anything, we will stage protests across the city… We submitted the letter to the Delhi Police HQ and sent an email to the Commissioner as well. We want him to take action,” said Bansal.