Cancel interviews for permanent posts in 28 Delhi govt-funded DU colleges: Delhi deputy CM Sisodia to V-C

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, wrote to Delhi University vice-chancellor (V-C) Yogesh Singh on Thursday saying that interviews conducted for permanent posts in 28 Delhi government-funded DU colleges be cancelled due to “financial implications on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD)”.

In his letter, Sisodia stated, “As you are well aware, several of these 28 colleges do not have a full-fledged governing body, and at present are governed by a truncated body without representation from the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). I understand the importance of conducting interviews for filling up important teaching posts but any financial decision taken for these colleges creates a financial implication on GNCTD as well.”

One such college is the Swami Shraddhanand college, where interviews were to be held from Thursday.

DU V-C Yogesh Singh and Swami Shraddhanand college principal Dr Parveen Garg did not respond to requests seeking comment.

In the letter, Sisodia further asked V-C Yogesh Singh to not take any financial decision without the approval of a full-fledged governing body that has adequate representation from the GNCTD.

“Scheduled interviews of these positions in all such colleges must be cancelled with immediate effect as no financial decision shall be taken without approval of a full-fledged governing body, which has adequate representation from the GNCTD,” Sisodia said.

The letter further said, “In the light of the importance of filling up teaching positions, the process for forming governing bodies in 28 GNCTD colleges shall be expedited.”