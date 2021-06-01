Cancel Class 12 CBSE exams, evaluate students on past grades: Kejriwal

Hours before a meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Class 12 Board exams, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday asked the Centre to cancel the exams and evaluate students on the basis of past performance.

“Students and their parents are quite worried about the Class 12 Board exams. They want that without vaccination, the exams should not be conducted. I appeal to the central government to cancel the class 12 exams. They should be evaluated on the basis of their past performance,” Kejriwal tweeted at 3:34 pm.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also demanded the cancellation of Class 12 exams.

A meeting chaired by PM Modi on the issue began at 5:30 PM Tuesday.

According to government sources, he will be briefed on all possible options that have emerged following extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders.

The CBSE had announced cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponement of Class 12 exams on April 14 in view of the surge in Covid cases.

The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from the states and Union Territories on the issue.

The CBSE had proposed two options – Examinations for 19 major subjects be held in the “existing format” and at designated examination centres, or examinations of shorter durations (90 minutes) to be held in own schools instead of designated centres.

The Indian Express had reported that most states had chosen the latter option, including Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Tamil Nadu.

States like Kerala, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Meghalaya had urged the Centre to vaccinate teachers and students on priority.

Delhi and Maharashtra were among the few states which did not support going ahead with the examinations.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition by SC Advocate Mamta Sharma seeking cancellation of Class 12 exams. The matter will be heard on June 3. Around 7,000 parents have also moved the SC, seeking cancellation of the exams.

