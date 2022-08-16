scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Can work with Centre for the public good, says Arvind Kejriwal

Alluding to the substandard condition of government schools, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said about 17 crore children across the country rely on them and that all governments and 130 crore people together can fix this

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 16, 2022 7:43:42 pm
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday urged the Centre to keep politics aside and emulate the expertise of the AAP government as well as other progressive state governments to develop schools, hospitals and the entire nation. He also asked the BJP not to call such services ‘ freebies’.

“I offer the central government to make use of our free education and healthcare schemes; we are ready to work with them for the greater good of the public,” said the CM, adding that his only dream in this lifetime is to make India number one in the world.

“This will happen when all citizens become rich. I want to make every poor person rich, and for that, we have to provide free education and health for all children,” he said.

Kejriwal said that about 17 crore children across the country attend government schools, and many of them are in poor shape with no roofs, broken walls and unhygienic conditions. “We need to construct a large number of schools and improve infrastructure, regularise guest and ad hoc teachers, and provide training to government teachers and send them abroad if needed, so the 17 crore children across the country can get quality education,” he said.

“India will only become rich if every citizen becomes rich and powerful. If a carpenter or a plumber’s son gets adequate educational opportunities, he will become a doctor, engineer, or lawyer, and can make his family rich. All developed countries are doing the same, that is why they are rich. Change is possible. All governments of the country along with 130 crore Indians can fix the government schools,” he said.

The CM said that 130 crore citizens will skip their meals every day, but will not compromise the education of their children. He also said there is also a need for more hospitals, mohalla clinics, X-ray machines, beds, oxygen and ventilator facilities in the country.

“To provide proper healthcare for free to every person, government hospitals will have to be developed on a large scale all over India. If it is possible in Delhi, it is possible in other parts of the country as well. We observed in Delhi that once you make an investment in building hospitals and install all equipment, it will only take Rs 2.5 lakh crore to provide free health to all,” he said.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 07:42:47 pm

