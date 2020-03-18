Can lethal injections replace hanging: Gautam Gambhir

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Amid delays in the hanging of the four death row convicts in the December 16 2012 gangrape-murder case, East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir asked the government if it has any plans to introduce lethal injections as means of executing the death penalty. The government Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that it had no such plans.

Gambhir had asked “whether the government is considering the use of lethal injections for convicts facing death penalty as death by hanging is perceived to be barbaric”. In his reply, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy said, “No such proposal is under consideration of the Government.”

Meanwhile, West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh also asked the government “if the Ministry (of Home Affairs) is planning to amend the procedure (of death penalty) so as to expedite the process of execution of death sentences”.

In a written reply to the question, Reddy told the Lok Sabha Tuesday, “The Government has filed a miscellaneous application on 22.01.2020 in the Supreme Court in writ petition (criminal) No. 55 of 2013 seeking clarifications / modifications of the guidelines passed by the Supreme Court in the common final judgment and order dated 21.01.2014 in the case of Shatrughan Chauhan and Another vs UOI & Others to curtail delay in execution of death sentence.”

He added that capital punishment is awarded by the courts as per provisions contained in various Acts and criminal laws. “The award of capital punishment by trial court requires confirmation by the High Court. It can also be challenged under Section 366 of the Criminal Procedure Code by a convict in the High Court and Supreme Court by way of filing special leave petitions, writ petitions, review petitions and curative petitions. A convict can also file an application under the Code of Criminal Procedure,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.