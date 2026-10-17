Can fill form for new voters: Delhi High Court to petitioners who didn’t make it to SIR draft

A petition by a lawyer and his kin, who missed filling up the enumeration forms during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, to get included in voter rolls without registering as fresh voters was recently turned down by the Delhi High Court. The petitioners who have not appeared on the SIR draft, the court underlined, can fill Form 6, and register as fresh voters.

Advocate Nilotpal Datta and his kin had moved the High Court, seeking that Election Commission of India be directed to “recast the procedure governing existing electors who could not be enumerated during the SIR” “…so as to preserve the statutory procedure for correction and transposition of their existing electoral entries, including through Form 8, instead of requiring them to seek fresh inclusion through Form 6.” Form 8 allows for the correction in the entries in existing electoral rolls.