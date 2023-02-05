Can Delhi decongest Outer Ring Road?

Travelling between Southeast Delhi and Indira Gandhi International Airport could soon be smooth and signal-free as the Public Works Department (PWD) plans to decongest the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch from Modi Mill (Okhla) flyover to IIT Delhi gate intersection, near the flyover.

As part of the plan, the department is planning to widen and integrate the existing Okhla flyover with Kalkaji flyover. And, two new flyovers will come up near Kalkaji and Savitri Cinema.

Currently, the 7.2-km stretch from Okhla to IIT-Delhi sees heavy traffic even during non-peak hours due to frequent intersections, signals, choke points, poor upkeep of roads, potholes and single-lane flyovers. Ongoing construction of the Ashram Flyover extension has worsened things.

The stretch is flanked by upscale residential colonies and commercial complexes. It is one of the key stretches that connects to NCR areas of Faridabad, Badarpur and Noida, also providing connectivity to Mathura Road, and going towards Gurgaon and the airport.

“There are about eight intersections and several traffic signals every 500-600 metres on the stretch to provide loops to nearby areas like Okhla Industrial Area, Sukhdev Vihar, CR Park, Kalkaji Mandir, Nehru Place and Greater Kailash. Due to frequent signals, U-turns and on-ground parking, the stretch is congested and sees heavy traffic during peak hours. To decongest the route, the PWD has come up with the Modi Mill flyover to IIT Gate intersection integrated corridor redevelopment plan. This will make the stretch signal-free,” said a senior PWD official.

On Saturday, when The Indian Express travelled on the stretch to assess the situation, it took 46 minutes with moderate traffic to reach from IIT Gate (leaving at 12.23 pm) to Modi Mill.

Traffic between IIT flyover and Chirag Dilli flyover was slow, and Ho Chi Minh Marg was congested. The stretch was also clogged as several vehicles coming from Central and East Delhi took it to go towards Faridabad, Lal Quan, Badarpur and the airport.

The way back to IIT from Okhla, however, took 25 minutes. However, parts of the Nehru Place and other flyovers were riddled with potholes.

The plan

The ORR stretch has six flyovers at Khel Gaon, Chirag Dilli, Savitri Cinema, Nehru Place, Kalkaji and Modi Mill (Okhla flyover). The ones at Kalkaji and Savitri Cinema are single flyovers due to which commuters coming from the IIT Gate side get stuck in traffic. Officials said that with the Kalkaji temple nearby, the stretch is particularly congested during the festive season.

To provide a solution, the PWD plans to build two flyovers. One will be parallel to the existing one at Kalkaji and will be integrated with the existing Modi Mill Flyover. The PWD also plans to widen the Modi Mill flyover by 2 metres on either side, removing signals and providing loops for U-turns.

“Once the flyover is widened and integrated with the Kalkaji one, the stretch will become a kilometre long. The red light at Modi Mill intersection will be removed. While it is a small intersection, it currently sees heavy traffic due to vehicles coming from Okhla Mandi, Okhla Estate, Ashram and Sukhdev Vihar,” said a senior official.

The second flyover will be parallel to the existing one at Savitri Cinema. “At present, there is a one-way flyover that caters to traffic from Nehru Place towards Chirag Delhi. However, due to the missing link, the surface-level carriageway from Chirag Delhi to Nehru Place sees heavy traffic during peak hours,” said an official. “To address the issue, a detailed study and survey were conducted. The plan is to create a grade separation for traffic from Chirag Delhi to Nehru Place, thus upgrading the existing one-way flyover to a two-way flyover.”

Officials said the proposal was long-pending and has now been approved by UTTIPEC and DUAC.

“We have sent the file to the Delhi government for approval. The project cost is around Rs 350 crore. Once sanction comes, the tendering process will begin and work will start on the ground,” said the official, adding that work can begin only after the completion of the Ashram Flyover extension.

Who will benefit

Once the project is implemented, travel time from Okhla to IIT Gate will be cut by 15-20 minutes. It will also make the commute to the airport quicker.

“People coming from Okhla or any part of Southeast Delhi can take the ORR stretch, go straight till IIT-Delhi flyover at Aurobindo Marg, and then to the Airport without stopping at any signals. It will decongest the whole of Southeast Delhi and provide relief to people travelling between South, East and West Delhi… Travelling will also be seamless to Gurgaon, Faridabad and areas like GK, CR Park, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, Sant Nagar, Panchsheel Park, Hauz Khas, Soami Nagar, Kailash Colony, Green Park and Chirag Dilli,” said officials.

“More than 3 lakh vehicles, including trucks and mini tempos, use this stretch,” said a traffic police deployed at the Savitri Cinema intersection.

Sewa Ram, professor, head of transport planning at the School of Planning and Architecture, said: “ORR is a major arterial road that connects the outer area with central parts of the city. It is the lifeline of South and Southeast Delhi. By principle, on such a major arterial road, there should either be a grade separation or an intersection with loops and signal-free movement like on the AIIMS flyover… Overall revamp will of course bring major relief from traffic jams on this route but, while executing and planning such large projects, the PWD should also keep pedestrians, bus and Metro users in mind.”